More 'Tiger King'

Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.
Get ready for Nicolas Cage to star in a TV miniseries based on the colorful wild animal owner made famous in the “Tiger King” docuseries. The TV series is a first for Cage, who has played a range of characters in movies including “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar.
Producers said the eight-part series will explore how an Oklahoma zoo owner named Joe Schreibvogel became the controversial Joe Exotic. A network and air date for the series have yet to be determined. Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series made its subject an object of fascination.