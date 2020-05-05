More 'Tiger King'

Nic Cage
Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.

Get ready for Nicolas Cage to star in a TV miniseries based on the colorful wild animal owner made famous in the “Tiger King” docuseries. The TV series is a first for Cage, who has played a range of characters in movies including “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar.

Producers said the eight-part series will explore how an Oklahoma zoo owner named Joe Schreibvogel became the controversial Joe Exotic. A network and air date for the series have yet to be determined. Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series made its subject an object of fascination.  

As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over. 

Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there's still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . .like that today is Star Wars Day!! Yes, May the Fourth Be With You.

PBS' annual Memorial Day weekend concert, which draws tens of thousands of people to the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, has been turned into a pre-recorded TV event because of the coronavirus.