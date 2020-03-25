More Movies Pushed Back

Warner Bros. says Tuesday it is delaying the summer release of “Wonder Woman 1984” and removed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” from its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major summer movies are also increasingly reshuffling. “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to 2017's “Wonder Woman,” will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of June 5.
“In the Heights," directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, had been slated for June 26 but for now isn't dated for release.