More Movies Pushed Back

Warner Bros. says Tuesday it is delaying the summer release of “Wonder Woman 1984” and removed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” from its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major summer movies are also increasingly reshuffling. “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to 2017's “Wonder Woman,” will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of June 5.

“In the Heights," directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, had been slated for June 26 but for now isn't dated for release.

Sunday night Tom Hanks took to Twitter and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.”

A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling "Quarantine Cakes" bearing messages including "wash your hands."  

People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines.

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.