Mini Big Macs?

Big Macs
The Big Mac is an institution: It's two patties with an extra bun bottom in between. Well guess what? It just got bigger . . . AND smaller.

McDonald's just announced they're going to be serving two alternative versions of the Big Mac for a limited time. The Little Mac is just one patty and NO extra bun. And the Double Big Mac is FOUR PATTIES . . . two above the extra bun, two below.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has messed with the Big Mac. In 2017, they introduced the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac for a limited time.

The new Double Big Mac and Little Mac are on sale right now.

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.  

This year instead of making A green donut for St. Patrick's Day, Krispy Kreme is ONLY going to make green donuts.

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record. 

I suppose if you got paid this kind of money to do nothing, you would KEEP doing nothing, right?! Get this, Steve Perry hasn't been the lead singer of JOURNEY for 23 years. But it turns out he still makes a ton of money when they go on tour.

When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?