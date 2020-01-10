ML Dark
millercoorsblog.com

Miller Lite is really going hard on the "put down your phone" thing. Last year they had a promotion where you could get a free beer for unfollowing them on social media . . . and now they're doing this.

Miller Lite has made a new line of dark black cans. And they're teaming up with bars to give them away for free. All you have to do is not check your phone at the bar for 30 minutes.

Or, they say, you can just buy one of the cans at regular price and not have to spend a minute without your sweet, sweet phone. 

(Fox 6 - Milwaukee

Tags

In other news

Miller Lite Dark Cans

Miller Lite Dark Cans

Miller Lite is really going hard on the "put down your phone" thing. Last year they had a promotion where you could get a free beer for unfollowing them on social media . . . and now they're doing this.

Feel Good Friday: Jackpotagious

Feel Good Friday: Jackpotagious

Back in October, a woman in Maryland won a hundred grand on a scratch-off lottery ticket. But she didn't go get the cash right away, she wanted to wait until the New Year to cash it in.

Dave's Video of the Day: Crazy Shot

Dave's Video of the Day: Crazy Shot

The Reading High School girl's basketball team was down by a bucket in the final seconds of a game at William Penn High School on December 28. The ball was on William Penn's side of the court.

Dave's Video of the Day: X-Ray Man

Dave's Video of the Day: X-Ray Man

A surveillance cam at a train station in China filmed a guy putting his bag on the conveyor belt of a security scanner . . . and then he gets on it too. 