Miller Lite Dark Cans

Miller Lite is really going hard on the "put down your phone" thing. Last year they had a promotion where you could get a free beer for unfollowing them on social media . . . and now they're doing this.
Miller Lite has made a new line of dark black cans. And they're teaming up with bars to give them away for free. All you have to do is not check your phone at the bar for 30 minutes.
Or, they say, you can just buy one of the cans at regular price and not have to spend a minute without your sweet, sweet phone.