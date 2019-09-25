Millennials
Despite the popularity of home improvement shows, it seems most Millennials are all thumbs when it comes to DIY projects -- and they're ashamed of it.

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by the home improvement company Puls, while many Millenials may love watching shows like Flip This House, most are quick to hire somebody else to literally do the heavy lifting.

Forty-two percent of Millennial homeowners feel embarrassed by their lack of home maintenance knowledge, the poll noted, with 31% of those ashamed to tell friends they had to hire somebody else to fix up their place. 

The poll also reported that 60% on Millennial homeowners, "feel pressure to make their home look a certain way," if only to impress their friends or acquaintances.

On a related note, 19% of Millennial homeowners said they'd only undertake a DIY project themselves in order to impress their friends and for, "sharing the before and after photos on social media."

