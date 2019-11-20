Migraine Breakthrough

Possibly some very good news for Migrane sufferers, there is a new drug which may alleviate the pain for migraine patients.
Ubrogepant has relieved migraine pain within two hours for a fifth of patients, according to a trial. It also alleviated bothersome symptoms, which include light and noise sensitivity, in 34 % of sufferers.
Ubrogepant could make a 'big difference' for those who are desperate for a drug that works for them, according to the developers.
