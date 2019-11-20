Migrane
Shutterstock/puhhha

Possibly some very good news for Migrane sufferers, there is a new drug which may alleviate the pain for migraine patients.  

Ubrogepant has relieved migraine pain within two hours for a fifth of patients, according to a trial. It also alleviated bothersome symptoms, which include light and noise sensitivity, in 34 % of sufferers.

Ubrogepant could make a 'big difference' for those who are desperate for a drug that works for them, according to the developers.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7705407/New-drug-treating-migraine-pain-suit-people-existing-medications.html

Tags

In other news

Migraine Breakthrough

Migraine Breakthrough

Possibly some very good news for Migrane sufferers, there is a new drug which may alleviate the pain for migraine patients.  

BK Sued over Impossible Whopper

BK Sued over Impossible Whopper

You know it would be coming eventually, I just thought it'd be someone served the wrong one and being upset. But it's actually a vegan customer that filed suit hoping to make it a class action lawsuit.

Who is the 'Jeopardy' G.O.A.T.?

Who is the 'Jeopardy' G.O.A.T.?

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will have Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for a top prize of a million dollars!

Kelly Will Stay Busy

Kelly Will Stay Busy

Looks like her appointment book is going to stay full for awhile, Kelly Clarkson's daytime chat show is going to be back for season two.

Dave's Video of the Day: Selfie Loathing

Dave's Video of the Day: Selfie Loathing

Today's video is of a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan who rolled his eyes after his girlfriend snapped a selfie during a game. His joyful expression is becoming an internet sensation.

'Ford v Ferrari' Races to #1

'Ford v Ferrari' Races to #1

"Ford v. Ferrari" won the box office with a $31 million debut.  "Charlie's Angels" bombed . . . making only $8.6 million in its first week!