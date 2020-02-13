"The Mighty Ducks" franchise is coming to the small screen for Disney+ and Lauren Graham has signed on to star.
In the 10-episode series, Graham will play a hockey mom who sets out to build her own team and "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports" after her son is "unceremoniously cut from the Ducks," according to a description from Disney.
Graham is getting a Co-Executive Producer role for the show which will film up north in Vancouver. The show should premiere on Disney+ later this year.