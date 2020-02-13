Ducks

"The Mighty Ducks" franchise is coming to the small screen for Disney+ and Lauren Graham has signed on to star.

In the 10-episode series, Graham will play a hockey mom who sets out to build her own team and "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports" after her son is "unceremoniously cut from the Ducks," according to a description from Disney.

Graham is getting a Co-Executive Producer role for the show which will film up north in Vancouver. The show should premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Tags

In other news

98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.

Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt opened up recently to Marie Claire magazine about her years growing up with a speech impediment that prevented her from reading poems aloud or even saying her name as a kid.

Most Popular Food In Each State

Most Popular Food In Each State

So the folks at Ranker looked into what food was the most popular food in each state. It should be pretty darn accurate too because they talked with residents of each state to determine the answers!

Dave's Video of the Day: Baby Laugh

Dave's Video of the Day: Baby Laugh

From Gulfport, Mississippi, this mom was feeding the baby and she sneezed. Well he found this absolutely hilarious, and so began the fake sneezes over and over!