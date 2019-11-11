'Midway' Shoots to #1 at the Box Office

"Midway" won the box office battle over the weekend, although it only made $17.5 million. The three other new movies also made the Top Four: "Doctor Sleep", "Playing with Fire", and "Last Christmas" . . . all of them making between $11.6 and $14.1 million.
The biggest bust was probably "Doctor Sleep", which made $14.1 million. It was expected to make closer to $30 million.
Here's the Top 10 . . .
1. NEW: "Midway" -$17.5 million
2. NEW: "Doctor Sleep" - $14.1 million
3. NEW: "Playing with Fire" - $12.8 million
4. NEW: "Last Christmas" - $11.6 million
5. "Terminator: Dark Fate" - $10.8 million
6. "Joker" - $9.2 million
7. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - $8 million
8. "Harriet" - $7.2 million
9. "Zombieland 2: Double Tap" - $4.3 million
10. "The Addams Family" - $4.2 million