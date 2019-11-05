Microsoft May Lead the Way

We've talked about a four day work before and how it could be beneficial. As you know Microsoft boasts cutting-edge technology for business. There are workers everywhere hoping that the company breaks new ground by implementing a four-day workweek.
The Seattle-based company had a subsidiary do just that, and saw its productivity jump nearly 40%.
Business Insider reports that Microsoft Japan's "Work-Life Choice Challenge" was implemented over the summer, and when the numbers were crunched, the division found its workers were 39.9% more productive than they were during the previous, five-day-week summer.
No one worked on Friday's and that saved on electricity use along with the number of pages printed. Also Microsoft Japan capped the length of meetings to 30 minutes, which contributed to the productivity boost.
So it may well be worth looking into further!