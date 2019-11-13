So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?

Well Max Vredenburgh didn't just dream it -- he actually did it. It was about nine years ago when he tossed the bottle into the Atlantic. And he just got his answer.

"On August 21, 2010 I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA," Vredenburgh wrote on his Twitter. "On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years."

Max even posted a photo of the reply he received, also the original message, which he wrote when he was ten and was returned with the reply.

Dated August 21, 2010, Max's message begins with, "Hello my name is Max," followed by his address and an invitation to whomever finds the note to send it back to him. Max also adds that he likes apples, the beach, animals, outer space and cars, and that his favorite color is blue.

"Hello, I found your message in your bottle on October 10, 2019 on a beach in France," begins the reply from a G. Dubois, who pinpointed the discovery location on an enclosed map -- some 6,000 kilometers, or over 3,700 miles -- from Rockport, Mass.

Dubois also acknowledges the passage of time, writing, "You have grown a lot during that time: 10 to 19 years old."

Vredenburgh, who yes is now 19 and a sophomore at Boston's Suffolk University, also tweeted, "due to popular demand I will be keeping everyone updated on the situation!"

