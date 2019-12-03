McFried Chicken Sandwich?

Get ready because it looks like McDonald's is looking at jumping into the chicken sandwich war with Popeye's and Chik-Fil-A.
Apparently they are testing out a crispy chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken filet topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. Why do they have to ruin it with pickles? Also McDonald's is testing a deluxe version, which has tomatoes, lettuce and mayo, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas. The tests are taking are already underway and going through January 26.
Yeah they have the McChicken Sandwich but let's admit it, it's pretty blah and boring. Plus with all the buzz about the fried chicken sandwiches the Golden Arches wants a piece of that action too.
We'll know at the beginning of the year whether they'll get added to the menus nationwide.