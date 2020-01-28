McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.
Well McDonald's decided they better jump in or be left behind. So beginning this week, the fast food giant is selling its Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches nationally for a limited time. They were previously available only in some regional markets.
It's a national test is running for a limited time, restaurants can decide to to keep the items on their menu for longer. And with Wendy's set to join the breakfast wars in September, McDonald's is hoping these will be a hit.