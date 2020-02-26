How many of you remember when Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup? Apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.
Since then, they've done a mayo-mustard combo called MayoMust, and a mayo-barbecue combo called MayoCue. And earlier this year, they announced a honey-Sriracha combo called HoneyRacha.
It's not even on sale yet, and they've already announced their FIFTH mash-up: Mayo plus Sriracha, which they're calling MayoRacha. It should hit stores this spring.
