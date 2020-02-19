Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.
Mattel worked closely with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 to create licensed toy products that are in line with the IOC Global Licensing Strategy.
The Tokyo 2020 Collection by Mattel will be available in retailers around the globe, as well as on the Mattel Shop.
Visit https://www.shop.mattel.com to learn more about these celebratory products.