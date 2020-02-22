ki kat
cnn.com

Nestle has announced the addition of a new candy bar....sort of.

It appears that Nestle is going to be making a luxury version of their Kit Kat bars. These bars will be ready in time for the Christmas season so you can start planning ahead. And they are special order bars where you've got 1,500 flavor combinations to choose from!

They are calling it "KitKat Chocolatory" and this creation isn't exactly a cheap thrill, though — each bar will set you back about $17. The bad part of all of this is that they will be available only in the UK since here the Kit Kat's are made by Hershey under license from Nestle. But it sounds pretty cool.

