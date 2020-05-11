I don't know about you but at our house we are loving the return of the CBS Sunday night movie! 

CBS has turned to some big-screen classics for help with its current small-screen crisis. Last week was Raiders of the Lost Ark while last night was Forrest Gump. With so many of the network’s major Sunday series reaching early conclusions due to production shutting down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, TV’s biggest night of the week will soon be hurting for content.

We've been having fun by grilling out for dinner and watching the movie as a family, just like when I was a kid. If you've missed out here is the upcoming schedule.

Sunday, May 17

7 p.m. CT - Mission: Impossible

Sunday, May 24

7 p.m. CT - Titanic

Sunday, May 31

7 p.m. CT - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Tune in and enjoy! Don't forget the popcorn!

