Do you think that love means enjoying the smell of your significant other?

According to a new study out of the University of British Columbia in Canada, if you're in a long-distance relationship or your significant other is away, you can sleep better . . . by smelling their shirt.

The researchers had people wear a shirt for 24 hours, WITHOUT deodorant, perfume, or cologne.

Then they had those people's significant others sleep with those shirts over their pillow . . . and also had some people sleep with unscented shirts.

They found that the people who got to smell their partner through the night had better sleep quality . . . they felt more well-rested . . . and got more than an extra hour of sleep per week.

The researchers say that sleeping with your significant other's T-shirt provides the same benefits as taking a sleep aid like melatonin supplements. 

