Do you think that love means enjoying the smell of your significant other?
According to a new study out of the University of British Columbia in Canada, if you're in a long-distance relationship or your significant other is away, you can sleep better . . . by smelling their shirt.
The researchers had people wear a shirt for 24 hours, WITHOUT deodorant, perfume, or cologne.
Then they had those people's significant others sleep with those shirts over their pillow . . . and also had some people sleep with unscented shirts.
They found that the people who got to smell their partner through the night had better sleep quality . . . they felt more well-rested . . . and got more than an extra hour of sleep per week.
The researchers say that sleeping with your significant other's T-shirt provides the same benefits as taking a sleep aid like melatonin supplements.