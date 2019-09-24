Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

If you’ve been sleeping on Jeopardy! since James Holzhauer departed with his astounding $2.4 million haul earlier this year, it’s time to start tuning in again.
That’s because Jason Zuffranieri, a mathematics teacher and nice fella from Albuquerque, has low-key amassed over $437,000 since debuting on the show a few weeks ago — a streak that’s going into day 17 as of Tuesday. And nobody’s talking about it. Talk about it with us! With these current totals, Zuffranieri now holds two notable Jeopardy! records alongside some of the best players to ever grace the game show: He sits in third for highest winnings during regular-season play after living legends Ken Jennings and Holzhauer, and fifth for consecutive games won. Albuquerque needs good press right now, so congrats again to Zuffranieri!
