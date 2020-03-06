  • Dave Williams

We put a bed n’ breakfast n’ our bar. Wanna live there for the tournament? Go to www.bnbdubs.com to learn how you and a friend can enter to win a free stay.

Buffalo Wild Wings wants to be your home away from home for March Madness this year. And we mean that literally . . .

They just launched a contest where two winners will get to LIVE at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago for the first two days of the tournament. Plus they'll get free airfare and $1,000 in gift cards.

You won't sleep in the dining area. They built a separate room off to the side with bunk beds. So it's like a cramped college dorm with a shared bathroom, free food, and multiple TVs. And people can look in and watch you from the restaurant, or the street.

The winners and their guest will spend two days and one night there on March 19th and 20th. And everyone's staying at the same time . . . so you'll have three roommates.

Basically, you'll be sharing a tiny, enclosed room with strangers while eating wings and drinking beer all day. So just consider how fresh the air in your place smells after ONE meal at Buffalo Wild Wings.

You also have to sign over all rights to any footage of you they might want to use in future ads.

If it still sounds appealing, you have until next Thursday to enter.  Just share a video on Instagram or Twitter explaining why you're the "ultimate March Madness fan." And add the hashtag, "BnBDubsContest." 

(USA Today)

Tags

In other news

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

The Arctic is one of the most isolated and forbidding places on the planet, but to the beluga whale, the frozen north is home. We still think of the Arctic as a pristine wilderness because the nearest cities are thousands of miles away, but plastic pollution has already infiltrated this cruc…

Katy Perry Preggo

Katy Perry Preggo

If you haven't heard the news yet, a BIG congratulations is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They are expecting their first child together, the singer revealed in her latest music video "Never Worn White" where you can see Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

Peeps Crocs

Peeps Crocs

Some people love wearing Crocs, including my wife. Not everybody, but some. And some people like eating Peeps. Again, not everybody, but some. So . . . is there enough overlap in the two fanbases to support something like this?

NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA is ready to start another road trip on Mars and today it plans to announce the name of the rover that's scheduled to begin that journey to the red planet as soon as July. 