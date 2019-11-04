Little-Known Goat Island

Those who are familiar with paddling Nebraska’s rivers may be acquainted with many of the small, often temporary, islands that inhabit the waterscape.
But if you don't know about Goat Island, it's ok because not many people know about a relatively untamed island between Nebraska and South Dakota that has been hosting wildlife lovers for at least 200 years. Its existence was first noted during many European exploratory missions, including that of Lewis and Clark.
Goat Island lies northeast of Wynot, NE and southwest of Vermillion, SD, officially on the Nebraska side of the river.
