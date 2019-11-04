  • Dave Williams

Those who are familiar with paddling Nebraska’s rivers may be acquainted with many of the small, often temporary, islands that inhabit the waterscape.

But if you don't know about Goat Island, it's ok because not many people know about a relatively untamed island between Nebraska and South Dakota that has been hosting wildlife lovers for at least 200 years. Its existence was first noted during many European exploratory missions, including that of Lewis and Clark.

Goat Island lies northeast of Wynot, NE and southwest of Vermillion, SD, officially on the Nebraska side of the river. 

Learn more: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/nebraska/goat-island-ne/

Tags

In other news

Little-Known Goat Island

Little-Known Goat Island

Those who are familiar with paddling Nebraska’s rivers may be acquainted with many of the small, often temporary, islands that inhabit the waterscape.

Jury Duty

Jury Duty

A Connecticut family was surprised when a jury duty summons arrived in the mail bearing the name of their son -- who is only 10 years old.

Dave's Video of the Day: Dancing Priest

Dave's Video of the Day: Dancing Priest

Cardinal Gibbons High School’s very own dance and cheer teams put on quite a show at the 2019 homecoming pep rally with a Disney-themed dance with special guest, Father Rivera!

Mt. Dew Voo Dew

Mt. Dew Voo Dew

I totally understand why the people at Mountain Dew revealed this now. But it's also the one week of the year when this flavor is available everywhere for free.

Corden's Late Late Show Fight Club

Corden's Late Late Show Fight Club

The movie Fight Club is one that Edward Norton can’t escape. He stopped by The Late Late Show where he gets roped in to a fight club run by host James Corden, who tries to convince the actor that he’s going to love it.