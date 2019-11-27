Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

SS Guide
Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.  

British job-hunting site Jobsite reported that millennials find the "Secret Santa" gift exchange to be anxiety-inducing -- and Dr. Ashley Weinberg, a psychology lecturer at the University of Salford in Manchester, believes it is the fear of appearing "stingy" that makes the holiday tradition "stressful."  

The study found that 78% of millennials felt they contributed “more than they should” to an office party gift compared to 58% of the rest of the workforce, while 26% of millennials admitted to dipping into savings or over-drafting their accounts to fund an office gift. Nearly 17% reported that they “felt judged” by their co-workers for their choice of gift. 

If you have someone on your Christmas list that wants as much beer as possible for cheap this Christmas, here's your magical solution.

Here's a new batch of film nominations from an influential media organization - but superhero flicks and "Frozen 2" need not apply.

A kosher bakery in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 32-foot-long loaf of challah, a type of braided egg bread.  

A cruise passenger says she was charged over $2,950 for a spa treatment, despite being told that it would cost less than $30. Now, after sharing her story, she’s finally getting her money back.  

Some Port St. Lucie neighbors watched a dog get the ride of a lifetime. It was stuck inside a car driving in reverse for nearly an hour. Neighbors say the dog did not seem to mind at all.