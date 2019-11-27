Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.
British job-hunting site Jobsite reported that millennials find the "Secret Santa" gift exchange to be anxiety-inducing -- and Dr. Ashley Weinberg, a psychology lecturer at the University of Salford in Manchester, believes it is the fear of appearing "stingy" that makes the holiday tradition "stressful."
The study found that 78% of millennials felt they contributed “more than they should” to an office party gift compared to 58% of the rest of the workforce, while 26% of millennials admitted to dipping into savings or over-drafting their accounts to fund an office gift. Nearly 17% reported that they “felt judged” by their co-workers for their choice of gift.