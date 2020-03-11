Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (10229760ap) Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (10229760ap) Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

 Broadimage/Shutterstock

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

Kaikaia gaga is a new genus of the treehopper bugs found almost three decades ago near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, the Fader reports (via Illinois News Bureau). 

Brendan Morris, a PhD candidate in entomology at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, borrowed roughly 1,000 treehoppers from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History for research purposes — but after studying a female bug under a stereoscope, he discovered some unique features that distinguished her from the others.

“If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper because they’ve got these crazy horns,” he told Illinois News Bureau. “They have this wacky fashion sense about them. They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.” One might even say they’re horned this way.

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga Insect?

Lady Gaga Insect?

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record. 

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

I suppose if you got paid this kind of money to do nothing, you would KEEP doing nothing, right?! Get this, Steve Perry hasn't been the lead singer of JOURNEY for 23 years. But it turns out he still makes a ton of money when they go on tour.

Napping Can be Beneficial

Napping Can be Beneficial

When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

Per Joey - "Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac® features two 100 percent pure beef patties and Big Mac® sau…