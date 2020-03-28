PHOTO: Kristen Bell is an American actress and singer. Still from 'House of Lies' Birthday 7/18 1980

PHOTO: Kristen Bell 

 Showtime

Kristen Bell is hosting a Nickelodeon special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The channel says the special will address children’s concerns and help families weather the crisis. Bell and her guests practiced social distancing, using video to connect for the hourlong special airing 6 p.m. Central Monday. Medical experts including a former U.S. surgeon general offer tips on being healthy, while kids and parents from around the country share how they're coping with disruption.

Celebrities taking part include Charli D'Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson and Russell and Ciara Wilson. The special is part of “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” initiative that launched this month.

