Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

I am so excited because on Monday Krispy Kreme started be selling two gingerbread donuts to satisfy all your holiday cravings! I LOVE gingerbread!
According to the press release, both donuts are made with a “spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” One is served simply with the festive glaze, and the other is filled with a cheesecake cream. Um, I'll take a few dozen of both please!
Every year Krispy Kreme heads a campaign to try and spare the gingerbread people. They even posted a video to Twitter to promote the donuts. The gingerbread donuts are available from Dec. 16 through Dec. 24 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the US.