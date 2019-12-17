Gingerbread Donuts
I am so excited because on Monday Krispy Kreme started be selling two gingerbread donuts to satisfy all your holiday cravings! I LOVE gingerbread!

According to the press release, both donuts are made with a “spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” One is served simply with the festive glaze, and the other is filled with a cheesecake cream. Um, I'll take a few dozen of both please!

Every year Krispy Kreme heads a campaign to try and spare the gingerbread people. They even posted a video to Twitter to promote the donuts. The gingerbread donuts are available from Dec. 16 through Dec. 24 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the US.

Present Wrapping Record

An Ohio city broke a festive Guinness World Record when 1,482 people gathered to wrap presents simultaneously.  

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

**Online Extra - The Best of Corden 2019

2019 was another monumental year at The Late Late Show with James Corden, marked with the return of The Jonas Brothers, Dodgeball with First Lady Michelle Obama and Harry Styles and Carpool Karaoke with Kanye West on an airplane. Watch back on all the biggest moments of the year with James a…

'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

"Jumanji: The Next Level" was able to rake in $60.1 million at the box office in its first weekend, easily making it the #1 movie at the box office. "Frozen 2" was a distant second, making another $19.2 million in its fourth week.

IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP is trading in the booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes. Yes they are trying something a little different in a few locations — it's a new restaurant concept called Flip'd by IHOP.

Tree Topper or Not?

There is a new Christmas survey that asked people what they put on top of their Christmas tree. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Pants Kharma

Perhaps this guy should’ve stolen a belt. A home security camera caught a bungling thief losing his pants while swiping a package off a doorstep in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 