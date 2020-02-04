Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Kraft
Are you someone who likes eating all those fancy, expensive, imported cheeses? I mean don't get me wrong because some of them are delicious. But at the same time, there's no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese, am I right?!

So this has some real game changer potential: Kraft is selling 20-ounce containers of the cheese powder from its Mac and Cheese . . . so you can put it on whatever you want. Pasta, popcorn, vegetables, milkshakes, whatever.

The bottles have been spotted at BJ's Wholesale Club for $7. 

Super Bowl Numbers

The Super Bowl has put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership. The Nielsen company says that 99.9 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

The Minnesota medical board has disciplined a doctor who treated Prince for prescribing pain medication for the pop megastar in another person's name.

Third #1 for Bad Boys

It was another slow weekend at the box office. "Bad Boys for Life" made another $17.7 million, which was enough for it to remain #1 for the third straight week.  

Special Surprise for Mom

On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.