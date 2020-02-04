Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Are you someone who likes eating all those fancy, expensive, imported cheeses? I mean don't get me wrong because some of them are delicious. But at the same time, there's no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese, am I right?!
So this has some real game changer potential: Kraft is selling 20-ounce containers of the cheese powder from its Mac and Cheese . . . so you can put it on whatever you want. Pasta, popcorn, vegetables, milkshakes, whatever.
The bottles have been spotted at BJ's Wholesale Club for $7.
(Delish)