  • Dave Williams

"1917" was the surprise winner at the Golden Globes last week, and over the weekend, it dethroned "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at the box office.

Here's this weekend's Top 10:

 1. "1917" - $36.5 million 

 2. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $15.1 million 

 3. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $14 million

 4. NEW: "Like a Boss" - $10 million

 5. "Just Mercy" - $10 million 

 6. "Little Women" - $7.7 million 

 7. NEW: "Underwater" - $7 million

 8. "Frozen 2" - $5.8 million 

 9. "Knives Out" - $5.7 million 

10. "Spies in Disguise" - $5.1 million 

(Box Office Mojo)

In other news

The People Chose DMB

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the winner of this year's fan vote. It was The Dave Matthews Band, which got more than a million votes.

Miller Lite Dark Cans

Miller Lite is really going hard on the "put down your phone" thing. Last year they had a promotion where you could get a free beer for unfollowing them on social media . . . and now they're doing this.

Feel Good Friday: Jackpotagious

Back in October, a woman in Maryland won a hundred grand on a scratch-off lottery ticket. But she didn't go get the cash right away, she wanted to wait until the New Year to cash it in.

Dave's Video of the Day: Crazy Shot

The Reading High School girl's basketball team was down by a bucket in the final seconds of a game at William Penn High School on December 28. The ball was on William Penn's side of the court.