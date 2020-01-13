"1917" was the surprise winner at the Golden Globes last week, and over the weekend, it dethroned "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at the box office.
Here's this weekend's Top 10:
1. "1917" - $36.5 million
2. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $15.1 million
3. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $14 million
4. NEW: "Like a Boss" - $10 million
5. "Just Mercy" - $10 million
6. "Little Women" - $7.7 million
7. NEW: "Underwater" - $7 million
8. "Frozen 2" - $5.8 million
9. "Knives Out" - $5.7 million
10. "Spies in Disguise" - $5.1 million