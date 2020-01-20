Klondike’s has introduced a new frozen dairy dessert that brings new flavors and a new design to enjoy them in.
Klondike Donuts are rolling out in stores with flavors like Boston Cream, Triple Chocolate, and Frosted Strawberry flavors. Of course, there’s a hole in the middle so it looks like a donut — a square donut, but still a donut.
While the Klondike Donuts are only available at Meijer and Kroger stores at the moment, the three flavors will be available nationwide in March 2020. So get ready to make room in the freezer for some new delicious treats from Klondike!!