Donuts
Klondike

Klondike’s has introduced a new frozen dairy dessert that brings new flavors and a new design to enjoy them in.

Klondike Donuts are rolling out in stores with flavors like Boston Cream, Triple Chocolate, and Frosted Strawberry flavors. Of course, there’s a hole in the middle so it looks like a donut — a square donut, but still a donut.

While the Klondike Donuts are only available at Meijer and Kroger stores at the moment, the three flavors will be available nationwide in March 2020. So get ready to make room in the freezer for some new delicious treats from Klondike!!

In other news

Bad Boys #1

The long-awaited third "Bad Boys" movie "Bad Boys for Life" had a huge weekend at the box office. In fact, "Bad Boys 4" has just been set in motion. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.

Celine Dion Honors Late Mother

During a concert in Miami over the weekend Céline Dion paid a beautiful tribute to her mother Therese Dion. Dion performed a sweet cover of “Over the Rainbow” with an image of her mother projected onto the stage’s backdrop.

Magnolia Network Launch Date

Magnolia, the new Discovery network from “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, will finally hit the air on Sunday, Oct. 4.  

CrossFit Most Searched

Every New Year's, millions of Americans make resolutions to become healthier whether it's to exercise more regularly or eat better.  

Green Puppy

A North Carolina family were stunned when their white German shepherd gave birth to a lime green puppy.  