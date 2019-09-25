Kindness Is Hot

While opinions may seem to differ day to day, a new international study shows that long term, people prefer kindness in a romantic partner.
The study, conducted by researchers from Swansea University in Wales, surveyed 2,700 students from different parts of the world, in an effort to see what people have in common in finding a partner -- regardless of culture.
The survey included students in Western countries including the U.S., the UK, Australia, Norway and New Zealand, as well as students in Eastern countries including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
The study used a "money" system to rate which qualities were important to the test subjects. Basically, the subjects were tasked with building their ideal partner by allocating imaginary dollar amounts to eight different qualities.
Kindness came out on top, followed by attractiveness and financial stability. "Luxury" characteristics were considered those ranked as nice, but not necessary.
The 2,700 students spent 22-26% of their "money" on kindness. Perhaps not surprisingly, both Eastern and Western men spent more of their money on attractiveness than did women of both cultures: 22% vs. 16% respectively.
Women from both regions put more of a value on good finances than did men: 18% to 12%, respectively.
The other qualities that the participants could have "purchased" included chastity, strong religious beliefs, creativity and a desire to have children.
"humor was indispensable for Western women and [considered] a luxury for Eastern women," noted the study. Also getting the short shrift? Creativity and chastity: both Eastern and Western women say it wasn't necessary. For Western women and men, having a "religious" partner wasn't that important.
Similarly, humor was a necessity for Western men, and a luxury for their Eastern counterparts. "Chastity, creativity, and the desire for children" were luxuries for both groups of men, the study noted.