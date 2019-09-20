Donut Sandwich
KFC

So I just want to know, what's happened to society? We're turning down opportunities to eat donuts now?!!

In case you missed this, KFC just started testing a new chicken sandwich that uses a DONUT as a bun. Yeah you heard that correctly!

But according to a survey, two-thirds of people say they're NOT INTERESTED in trying it.

28% of people say they're interested . . . which includes about one out of eight people who are VERY interested.

Men are more likely to be interested . . . 35% of men want to try the sandwich, versus 22% of women. So what do you think? Would you try this new sandwich if you go the chance?

(YouGov)

Tags

In other news

KFC Testing New Sandwich

KFC Testing New Sandwich

So I just want to know, what's happened to society? We're turning down opportunities to eat donuts now?!!

Get Paid To Be Scared

Get Paid To Be Scared

Horror movie fans have a chance to get paid for doing what they love, or love to hate -- watching scary movies and sharing all the spooky details of their experience.

Saved By The Bell Returning!

Saved By The Bell Returning!

Well we talked about it not that long ago and it looks like the "Saved By The Bell" Sequel is a go as the NBCUniversal Streaming platform announced they are picking up the series.