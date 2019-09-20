KFC Testing New Sandwich

So I just want to know, what's happened to society? We're turning down opportunities to eat donuts now?!!
In case you missed this, KFC just started testing a new chicken sandwich that uses a DONUT as a bun. Yeah you heard that correctly!
But according to a survey, two-thirds of people say they're NOT INTERESTED in trying it.
28% of people say they're interested . . . which includes about one out of eight people who are VERY interested.
Men are more likely to be interested . . . 35% of men want to try the sandwich, versus 22% of women. So what do you think? Would you try this new sandwich if you go the chance?
