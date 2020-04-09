KFC Still the Winner

A few days ago, a guy in the U.K. shared the results of his 18-month quest to perfectly recreate KFC's fried chicken at home.
He says his recipe is now virtually identical in taste to KFC, so he shared it with the world.
Well . . . KFC clearly doesn't think he nailed it.
As people have been sharing pictures of their homemade KFC knockoffs on Twitter, the official account of KFC U.K. and Ireland has been responding . . . and MOCKING them for how bad it looks.
They have given a few people credit for good-looking fried chicken . . . but in most cases, they're calling the attempts SAD and unappetizing.
(LadBible)