Kelly Will Stay Busy

Looks like her appointment book is going to stay full for awhile, Kelly Clarkson's daytime chat show is going to be back for season two.
NBC announced that her syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season. Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution said “The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season.”
So between having her Vegas residency, her music and the talker....she's going to be a busy gal.