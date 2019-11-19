Kelly Will Stay Busy

  • Dave Williams

Looks like her appointment book is going to stay full for awhile, Kelly Clarkson's daytime chat show is going to be back for season two.

NBC announced that her syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season.  Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution said  “The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season.”

So between having her Vegas residency, her music and the talker....she's going to be a busy gal.

Today's video is of a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan who rolled his eyes after his girlfriend snapped a selfie during a game. His joyful expression is becoming an internet sensation.

"Ford v. Ferrari" won the box office with a $31 million debut.  "Charlie's Angels" bombed . . . making only $8.6 million in its first week!

Harry Styles has released “Watermelon Sugar,” the latest taste from his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. The singer announced an expansive world tour earlier this week.

Who really wants to show up to a party with just a 30-pack of beer when you could roll up with THIS?!

Check it out, this guy in South Africa had his friend film him as he sang his drive-thru order at McDonald's. The fun thing is that the worker went with it and sang back to him.