Kelly & Wayfair Teaming Up

Kelly
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with home retailer Wayfair to be their “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.”

As part of her new gig, she’ll star in an ad campaign for the online company, launching February 24. Wayfair is also planning to release a line of furniture and décor inspired by Kelly and her Texan roots, including bedroom sets, dining tables, bar carts and more. The collection launches in April. “I’m so excited to team up with Wayfair to connect with their shoppers and show them how simple it is to turn their home into a place that feels as special as they are,” Kelly says in a statement. “Wayfair already does a fantastic job of offering an amazing selection, service and shopping tools that make it so easy to find literally everything you could ever want.”  

Kelly’s Wayfair campaign, “Home: You Got This,” will span TV, digital and social media, as well as include integrations on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Update from Red Lobster

**UPDATE - On Tuesday I told you about a change at Red Lobster in regards to the delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits. There was an article that said they were limiting them to 2 per entrée and that if you wanted more that you would have to purchase them.

Norfolk Taco Johns Helps Faith Regional

This past December at the Norfolk Taco John’s® location they held the annual Nachos Navidad promotion and decided to do something to give back to the community.

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.