Just TRY to Bulk Buy!

Days before we were told to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, people started bulk-buying the essentials.
Despite reassurances that there is enough to go around and desperate pleas from those left without, people flocked to supermarkets - and the first thing on everyone's shopping list was toilet roll. To stop it happening at his store, Australian shopkeeper Hazem Sedda came up with his own tactic to stop people clearing the shelves. Hazem, who runs Redfern Convenience Store in Sydney, is allowing customers to buy a two pack of toilet roll for $3.50.
But anyone who adds a second pack to their basket will have to pay a LOT more for the second one - $99. A sign in front of his stock of toilet rolls read: "Don’t be greedy. Think of the other people."