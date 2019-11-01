A Connecticut family was surprised when a jury duty summons arrived in the mail bearing the name of their son -- who is only 10 years old.
The Dondero family of Glastonbury said their son, Nick, 10, received a jury duty summons in the mail, and the parents sent it back explaining he was underage. The Connecticut Judicial Branch said the family followed the correct procedure. Officials said the branch gets names for jury duty from the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Labor, Registrar of Voters, and the Department of Revenue Services. The received names do not include the bearers' ages.