'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

"Jumanji: The Next Level" was able to rake in $60.1 million at the box office in its first weekend, easily making it the #1 movie at the box office. "Frozen 2" was a distant second, making another $19.2 million in its fourth week.
Here's the Top 10 from this weekend:
1. NEW: "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $60.1 million
2. "Frozen 2" - $19.2 million
3. "Knives Out" - $9.3 million
4. NEW: "Richard Jewell" - $5 million
5. NEW: "Black Christmas" - $4.4 million
6. "Ford v. Ferrari", $4.1 million
7. "Queen & Slim" - $3.6 million
8. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" - $3.4 million
9. "Dark Waters" - $2 million
10. "21 Bridges" - $1.19 million