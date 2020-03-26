JT Donates & More

Grammy-winning singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help with its battle against the spread of the new coronavirus.
In other entertainment news, Jackson Browne has tested positive for COVID-19 and financial relief is on the way to Broadway actors and workers. The Atlanta Opera is making its costume and wardrobe shop available to create face masks and protective clothing for use by area hospitals.
The Apollo Theater's Amateur Night, the famously high-pressure crucible through which countless performers have passed, is going online for now.