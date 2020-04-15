Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Kindergartners

A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine.
Last month, the 80s rocker released an incomplete version of “Do What You Can,” a ballad about the nation’s battle to contain the virus. He asked fans to submit verses to help complete it. Teacher Michael Bonick sent some of his students' writings about quarantine and Bon Jovi agreed to talk to the class.
When the students logged into their class Monday, the rock icon popped onto their screens.