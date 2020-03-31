John Krasinski released the first episode of his new web show Some Good News to liven up viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 15-minute episode, the actor brought in Steve Carell to reflect back on The Office in light of its 15th anniversary. Krasinski also highlighted good news from around the world, which he collected from fans on Twitter.
They looked back on specific memories, including how they filmed the “Fun Run” episode in extreme heat and how funny the “Dinner Party” episode was to create.
The duo also mentioned the possibility of a reunion but concluded they’d prefer just to hang out as friends.