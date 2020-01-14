Jelly Belly Sparkling Water

Water
Joffer Beverage Company

So apparently if you're good at making artificial flavors, you might as well do as much as you can with them right?!

The latest company to get in on the trendy sparkling water game is Jelly Belly. They're going to release a line of non-alcoholic, zero-calorie sparkling waters in March with eight of their famous jelly bean flavors.

The flavors are: French vanilla . . . lemon lime . . . orange sherbet . . . pina colada . . . pink grapefruit . . . tangerine . . . cherry . . . and watermelon. I wondered if they're going to be a seltzer or just a straight up flavored water. 

(Delish

