So today is National Guacamole Day. I don't understand why we are obsessed with it!
And I guess some of us are WAY too obsessed. There's a new survey that asked people what they'd rather do: Give up guacamole for a full year, or swim in shark-infested waters for one minute. And one in five people would risk the sharks.
Yeah, 49% of people said they'd give up guacamole for a year . . . 21% said they'd swim with sharks . . . and the remaining 30% said they weren't sure.
31% of people also said they'd swim with sharks to get FREE guacamole for a year. 39% would listen to nails on a chalkboard for 30 minutes . . . 36% would give up HALF their vacation time . . . and 38% would shave their head for a year's worth of guac.