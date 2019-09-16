Guac
So today is National Guacamole Day. I don't understand why we are obsessed with it! 

And I guess some of us are WAY too obsessed. There's a new survey that asked people what they'd rather do: Give up guacamole for a full year, or swim in shark-infested waters for one minute. And one in five people would risk the sharks.

Yeah, 49% of people said they'd give up guacamole for a year . . . 21% said they'd swim with sharks . . . and the remaining 30% said they weren't sure.

31% of people also said they'd swim with sharks to get FREE guacamole for a year. 39% would listen to nails on a chalkboard for 30 minutes . . . 36% would give up HALF their vacation time . . . and 38% would shave their head for a year's worth of guac.

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

Simple Pleasures

A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. 

Tough Weekend - RIP Eddie & Ric

What a weekend, first Eddie Money passed on Friday, then news broke yesterday that Ric Ocasek, best known as the lead singer for the iconic new wave group The Cars, has died, the NYPD has confirmed. He was 75.

BYOB to Popeye's

In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.