It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.
Pringles just announced they're selling TURDUCKEN chips this year. If you don't know what a turducken is, it's when you cook a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey.
So just in time for Thanksgiving Pringles has created turkey-, duck-, and chicken-flavored chips . . . and when you stack them on top of each other, you get a turducken.
So what's with the chips you ask, well they are all part of their "Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit" . . . which also comes with chips that taste like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Mmmmmmmmm
If you're curious, the kits cost $16 plus $5 for shipping, and they go on sale at noon Eastern tomorrow at KelloggStore.com. And you should hop on quickly if you want one . . . last year's kit sold out in less than 45 minutes.