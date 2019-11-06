Pringles
thedailymeal.com

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   

Pringles just announced they're selling TURDUCKEN chips this year. If you don't know what a turducken is, it's when you cook a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey.

So just in time for Thanksgiving Pringles has created turkey-, duck-, and chicken-flavored chips . . . and when you stack them on top of each other, you get a turducken.

So what's with the chips you ask, well they are all part of their "Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit" . . . which also comes with chips that taste like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Mmmmmmmmm

If you're curious, the kits cost $16 plus $5 for shipping, and they go on sale at noon Eastern tomorrow at KelloggStore.com. And you should hop on quickly if you want one . . . last year's kit sold out in less than 45 minutes. 

(USA Today

Tags

In other news

George Michael's New Music

George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   

Dave's Video of the Day: Almost Deadly

Dave's Video of the Day: Almost Deadly

This is why you need to be aware of your surroundings at ALL times!! A 20-year-old woman was taking photos with her mom at the Grand Canyon . . . when she lost her footing on a ledge and almost fell. 

Microsoft May Lead the Way

Microsoft May Lead the Way

We've talked about a four day work before and how it could be beneficial. As you know Microsoft boasts cutting-edge technology for business. There are workers everywhere hoping that the company breaks new ground by implementing a four-day workweek.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

Wednesday while on the road a Glendale couple was surprised when they hit something in the road and then discovered an owl was stuck in the front grill of their car.