'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|1
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$40,735,000
|2
|N
|Hustlers
|STX
|$33,230,000
|3
|2
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$4,400,000
|4
|3
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$4,260,000
|5
|4
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$3,555,000
|6
|5
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$2,770,000
|7
|6
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$2,735,000
|8
|N
|The Goldfinch
|WB
|$2,640,000
|9
|11
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$1,921,127
|10
|7
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$1,850,000