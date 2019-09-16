  • Dave Williams

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross
11It: Chapter TwoWB (NL)$40,735,000
2NHustlersSTX$33,230,000
32Angel has FallenLGF$4,400,000
43Good BoysUni.$4,260,000
54The Lion King (2019)BV$3,555,000
65Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawUni.$2,770,000
76OvercomerAffirm$2,735,000
8NThe GoldfinchWB$2,640,000
911The Peanut Butter FalconRAtt.$1,921,127
107Dora and the Lost City of GoldPar.$1,850,000

Tags

In other news

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

Simple Pleasures

Simple Pleasures

A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. 

Tough Weekend - RIP Eddie & Ric

Tough Weekend - RIP Eddie & Ric

What a weekend, first Eddie Money passed on Friday, then news broke yesterday that Ric Ocasek, best known as the lead singer for the iconic new wave group The Cars, has died, the NYPD has confirmed. He was 75.

BYOB to Popeye's

BYOB to Popeye's

In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.