'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original, which itself is the only horror film to ever open with more than $100 million.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|1
|N
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$91,000,000
|2
|1
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$6,000,000
|3
|2
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$5,390,000
|4
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$4,193,000
|5
|6
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$3,750,000
|6
|4
|Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$3,720,000
|7
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$2,276,430
|8
|7
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$2,275,000
|9
|5
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$2,229,000
|10
|11
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$2,170,000