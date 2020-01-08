Introducing.....The Smart Pillow

Smart Pillow

With CES going on right now out in Las Vegas, a smart pillow made by lifestyle technology company 10minds was unveiled for attendees.

The Motion Pillow, is a memory foam pillow that uses multiple different technologies to help alleviate issues that contribute to snoring.

There are ‘Sleep Pressure Monitoring System’ - pads inside the pillow that will detect the position of one’s head - which in turn allows the Motion Pillow to activate airbags inside the product to give sleepers’ heads and necks a nudge in the right direction. The pillow technology is coupled with an audio detection system that is capable of hearing snores when they happen.

The Motion Pillow retails for a very eye-opening $376 but are hoping to grab customers who want an alternative to CPAP machines that are more expensive. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7864121/Automated-smart-pillow-wants-save-snorers-perils-shoddy-sleep.html

