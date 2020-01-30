Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

This is something that I thought was important to pass along to you with little ones. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.
"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," according to news releases from the CPSC on Wednesday.
- Summer Infant's SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, Model number 91394
- Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, Model numbers; 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809
- Delta Enterprise Corp. Deluxe Incline Sleeper, Model numbers; 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942
- Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, Model number 12132125
These have all been sold nationwide and online. So if you purchased one recently you may want to double check yours.