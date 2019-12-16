IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP is trading in the booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes. Yes they are trying something a little different in a few locations — it's a new restaurant concept called Flip'd by IHOP.
Instead they will serve items like pancake bowls, egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos, crispy chicken sandwiches, to-go salads and more. And unlike IHOP meals, Flip'd offerings can be eaten on the go, plus Flip'd locations have limited seating.
This fast casual concept, which will be a first for IHOP, is their attempt to break open a new category: fast casual breakfast. It's also a way for IHOP to reach customers in dense urban areas, where it still has room to grow.