IHOP's Special Menu

Let me ask you a question, if you put cereal in a milkshake, does it then count as a breakfast food?

Regardless, IHOP debuted their new special menu yesterday and it's all cereal-inspired pancakes and milkshakes.

They came up with pancakes and milkshakes that use Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Crunch Berries, and Lucky Charms . . . along with things like cream cheese icing, colorful whipped cream, and something called "blue vanilla sparkle sauce."

All of the pancakes and shakes are available now, but only last through April 12th. 

