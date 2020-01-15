This is a perfect way to break your New Year's resolutions when you're ready too in a few weeks.
I'm talking about The Cheesecake Factory. Because they just announced they are releasing a new line of cheesecake-flavored ICE CREAMS. Mmmmmmm! The flavors are going to be: Birthday cake, chocolate, cookies and cream, key lime, original, salted caramel, and strawberry.
Pints of all the different flavors will hit grocery stores in March. There's no word on whether they might also serve the ice cream at the restaurants. It'd be a super smart idea though!
