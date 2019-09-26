Huey Lewis and the News have returned with their first new song in over 10 years, “Her Love Is Killin’ Me,” it will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2020.
The track is reminiscent of Huey Lewis and the News’ Eighties heyday, with crisp drums and bass buoying organ, guitar and a punchy horn section. It's a fun track and a great way to get back to it!!
Huey Lewis and the News announced their return in January, revealing they’d struck a deal with BMG to record their first album of original songs since 2001’s Plan B. The news came a little less than a year after Lewis was forced to cancel a 40-date tour after experiencing sudden hearing loss (he was later diagnosed with Ménière’s disease).