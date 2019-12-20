Chewy
totallythebomb.com

Even if the new "Star Wars" movie isn't getting very good reviews . . . the new "Star Wars" Frappuccino IS.

The website TotallyTheBomb.com just posted instructions so you can order a Chewbacca Frappuccino from the secret menu at Starbucks.

1.  Order a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

2.  Ask for caramel drizzle added to the cup.

3.  Get whipped cream and cookie crumbles added to the top.

The result is a Frappuccino that kinda looks like Chewbacca's fur . . . and tastes like a mix of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and Oreos. 

(Totally the Bomb

 

